Governors and Aspirants of National Assembly Presiding Officers from North-Central zone have rejected the zoning arrangements as announced by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rejection was part of the resolutions reached at the end of an emergency meeting held on Monday evening in Abuja while insisting that the North Central zone must produce the Deputy Senate President.

The meeting reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for reconsideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

The Governors also raised reservations with the allocation of the positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

They therefore resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the NASS leadership issue, they all agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

The Governors also agreed with the aspirants positions and appealed to all Senators and Members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take off of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.

The meeting also resolved that the North Central as a geopolitical zone is fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualize for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The meeting will reconvene again to review issues.”

The meeting was attended by nine Governors from the North Central zone which includes the Governor of Niger State and Chairman, North Central, Abubakar Sani Bello; Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq; Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor-elect, (Benue) Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (Aspirant) , Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Aspirant) and Hon. Yusuf Gagdi(Aspirant).

The meeting resolved to reconvene again to review issues after meeting with the President- elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National and other stakeholders.

