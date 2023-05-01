Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police for Zone Eleven, Sikiru Kayode Akande, has promised to join forces with the Commissioners of Police and other tactical commanders in Oyo and Osun States to provide adequate security of lives and property with all what he has at his disposal, in order for people sleep without fear.

The AIG made the promise during a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in his palace.

Among senior police officers who went with the AIG were the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Nnaghe Obono Itam; Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Felix Ohagwu; Deputy Commissioner, Department of Finance and Administration, Reuben Abiola; joined by popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, and other dignitaries.

The zonal spokesman, CSP Benjamin Ayeni, who made this known in a statement, said that the AIG informed the gathering that he came to the palace to pay homage to the Ooni of Ife and also receive the royal blessing as an Oduduwa son.

Welcoming the AIG, Oba Ogunwusi prayed for the AIG’s success in all his endeavors.

He also promised support for the police at all times.

The AIG had a security assessment visit to Ife-Ilesa expressway and Ayegbaju-Iwara-Igangan roads, from where he seized the opportunity to see Oba Thomas Lucas of Igangan and Oba Aberdeen Adeyemi Alamo of Ayegbaju.

The AIG addressed the monarchs on the need to embrace community policing, promising more of police presence within the axis to ensure security for the people.

