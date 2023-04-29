The Northwest Progressives Forum (NPF) has given reasons why the zone should benefit from the slot of the Senate Presidency in the 10th Assembly is getting set for its formal inauguration.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, the Convener of the group, Nasiru Dambatta noted that for fairness the zone having voted massively for the president-elect deserves the slot of the Senate presidency.

“We, therefore, join the call for the APC and the president-elect to act justly and fairly by zoning the position of the Senate president to the zone that gave him more than 30 per cent of the winning votes, it declared.

Apart from that, the forum maintained that “the North has been tasted and trusted with power, thus, making the region the most eligible to produce the Senate presidency.

Dambatta also said it is on record that Northwest has given the APC ticket the most volume of votes over the two successive elections held in the last eight years which positioned it ( region) as the natural and legitimate claimant to the Senate presidency.

However, the forum remarked that when eventually the slot is micro-zoned to the Northwest the person that is eminently competent for the job is the former Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

“This group and others after critically examining the credentials of all the candidates being presented for the job, particularly from the North West have come to the conclusion that Yari is most suitable to be the next president of the Nigerian senate.

To this end, Dambatta stated further, “We, therefore, join other groups in categorically endorsing Abdulaziz Yari as the most competent for the job and call on stakeholders in the zone to do same.

