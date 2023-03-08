By: Rukiyat Ogunwade

The Osun state chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has commended the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for keeping to his campaign promises.

The party stated this in a congratulatory message signed by its chairman, Oluseye Odesola in celebration of the governor’s 100 days in office.

“We felicitate with Osun state governor, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his first 100 days in Office.

“The leadership of Osun State Action Peoples Party is also using this opportunity to commend you for keeping to your campaign promises and not betraying the trust reposed in you by the people of Osun State. We are proud of you. In just 100 days

“Within your 100 days in office you have intervened in the Provisions of potable water in each of 332 wards in the state, Construction of 20 km road across the state, presentation of #518 million to 40 communities for infrastructural development, payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016, owed by the past administration, Approved subsidies on fertilizers and other farm input for farmers in the state.

“Your government is indeed aimed at improving standard of living of the people of the state,” the statement reads.

