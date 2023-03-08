Prominent politicians across different political parties in the Oke Ogun region of Oyo State on Tuesday met with all the royal fathers in the region and unanimously endorsed Governor Seyi Makinde for a second term.

The meeting, which was held at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Surveyor Dr Khalid Olabisi Oyeniyi Ayinla-Ado, the Okere of Saki Land, had in attendance all the Oke Ogun royal fathers, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency and Accord Senatorial candidate for Oyo North, Honourable Shina Peller, immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Oyo North Senatorial Chairman for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Tajudeen Oloyede.

Others in attendance were chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Honourable Kehinde Adetola, representatives from All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogunyinka Solomon, Sarafadeen Olaide from Labour Party (LP), Accord House of Representatives candidate for Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo federal constituency, Honourable Robert Atitlola and others.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting read in full:

A communique issued at the end of a meeting held between the Oke Ogun Traditional rulers and political parties in the Oke Ogun region today, March 7, 2023.

“The meeting was held at the Palace of the Okere of Saki Land and had in attendance critical stakeholders across all political parties within the 10 local government areas of Oke Ogun. It also had in attendance all Oke Ogun Royal Fathers.

“The purpose behind the meeting was to x-ray the three major political parties in the state with the view to determine where Oke Ogun will have their interest defended and their political benefits derived.

“Therefore, after extensive deliberation, the meeting noted with interest the laudable developments and benefits accrued to Oke Ogun region from the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde which outweighs any other government in the recent past.

“Against this background, the meeting therefore unanimously agreed and adopts His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde as their governorship candidate in Oyo State for the forthcoming election holding on March 11, 2023.

“The meeting further resolved that this novel meeting of the Oke Ogun region should be sustained for the benefit of future objectives. And that meeting should reconvene immediately after the governorship election and should be expanded to others who share the same ideology and vision for Oke Ogun above their individual political interest.”





