After an intense 3 hours of playing the Head of House game, Ilebaye emerges HOH and picks Angel, Mercy, Cee C, and Venita as BFFs.

The challenge tested the housemates’ physical and emotional strength and stability. The last person standing is expected to win the task.

Ilebaye and Angel went head-to-head before Ilebaye eventually won the challenge.

And, for the first time, we have an all-girl BFF: Angel, Venita, Cee C, and Venita.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…





Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…