100 cooperative societies benefit from NASME training in Anambra

No fewer than one hundred (100) cooperative societies on Thursday, received special training from the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Anambra State Chapter, under the Agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the event which was held in Awka, the State Chairman of NASME, Mr Theophilus Nnolim, urged cooperators to acquire the right knowledge and skills needed in order to grow their enterprises beyond sole proprietorship.

Mr Nnolim noted that NASME vision was to train, retrain, direct and assist cooperative societies on best practices to survive the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic so as to equip them to become the highest employers of labour and food suppliers.

Contributing, the administrative secretary of NASME, Mr Amos Ejesi, stated that the seminar which was necessitated by the fact that the rainy season is by the corner called on cooperative societies to avail themselves of the various opportunities provided by the state and federal government.

The cooperators, hence, were drawn from the 21 local council areas in the state including food processors, fish farmers, crop producers, gari processors, as well as attracted commercial banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the State Ministry of Agriculture.

