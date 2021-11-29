10 years after death, MASSOB honours Ojukwu

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the demise of the former Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemka Odumegwu Oukwu, the leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has honoured him.

Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Eze Igbo Gburugburu, died 10 years ago.

In a statement issued and signed by MASSOB leader Comrade Uchenna Madu, said

“Dim Chukwuemeka laid an unforgettable foundation for enhancement and restoration of true Africanism and total liberation of the black man from western domination.”

Madu recalled that “We are celebrating a living legend, a symbol of Igboism, the lion that his fear conquers the enemies of his people.”

He explained that “Today we have gathered to reflect, refresh and revive the consciousness of Ojukwuism in Igboland.

“As we celebrate the legendary of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Eze Igbo Gburugburu, MASSOB celebrates the release of our members from Awka and Onitsha prisons after spending more than 15 years in detention.

MASSOB appealed for more intervention and extension of hands of assistance for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others unjustly detained because of Biafra.

