10 top tips to control flooding

Floods are one of the most devastating natural disasters. Flooding can have a devastating effect on your home or business. Whether it has been caused by a burst pipe or a collapsed drain, a flood can lead to property damage and an expensive clean-up operation. As well as being unpleasant and inconvenient, it can also be extremely harmful to your health.

Most people don’t know that most of the floods that have occurred in the past and those occurring today are man-made. Every year, humans are responsible for the release of millions of tonnes of debris, and this is one of the biggest reasons for floods. However, the most common cause of the flooding is due to intense rainfall. Therefore, if you want to prevent floods in your area, then you should take the necessary steps to reduce the amount of rainwater that is allowed to flow directly into rivers and streams.

1. ELEVATE YOUR HOME

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, consider elevating your home. This will help to reduce the risk of water damage if floodwaters do enter your home.



2. INSTALL A SUMP PUMP

If you live in an area that is prone to torrential rains and flooding, it is critical that you install a sump pump. This pump prevents flooding on your property that may cause damage causing you to incur enormous repair costs.

A sump pump is critical for basement waterproofing. This piece of equipment pumps water out of your basement and property.

A sump pump can help to remove water from your home if it does flood. This can help to reduce the amount of damage that is caused by flooding.

3. USE SANDBAGS

Sandbags can be used to help block water from entering your home. They can be placed around the perimeter of your home or in front of doors and windows.

4. CLEAN GUTTERS AND DOWNSPOUTS





Gutters and downspouts can get clogged with leaves and debris that hinder the proper operation of the system, so keeping them clean and flowing freely is essential.

Make sure to clear your gutters and downspouts regularly. This will help to reduce the amount of water that can enter your home during a flood.

5. SEAL WINDOWS AND DOORS

Water quickly gets through the doors if they’re not sealed properly. Windows are also weak points.

You can help to reduce flooding by sealing your windows and doors. One of the easiest ways is by using a self-adhesive seal strip. This will help to prevent water from entering your home.

6. ELEVATE APPLIANCES

If you have appliances in your home, consider elevating them. This will help to prevent water damage if they are exposed to floodwaters.

7. MORE VALUABLES TO A HIGHER LEVEL

If you have valuables in your home, consider moving them to a higher level. This will help to prevent water damage if your home does flood.

8. KNOW YOUR FLOOD ZONE

One way to help prevent flood damage is to know your flood zone. Flood zones are areas that FEMA has determined are at a high risk for flooding. There are three main types of flood zones: high-risk, moderate-risk, and low-risk.

If you live in a high-risk flood zone, it is important to have flood insurance. Flood insurance is a type of insurance that covers damage caused by flooding. It is important to note that standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage.

If you live in a moderate-risk or low-risk flood zone, you may not be required to have flood insurance. However, it is still a good idea to purchase flood insurance. Even if you are not required to have it, flood insurance can help protect your home and belongings in the event of a flood.

Knowing your flood zone and understanding your risk for flooding is an important part of flood preparedness. By taking steps to prevent flood damage, you can help keep your home and belongings safe in the event of a flood.



9. HAVE A FOOD PLAN

Be prepared for a flood by having a plan. This should include things like where you will go and what you will do if your home does flood.

10. STAY INFORMED

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions and forecasts. This will help you to be aware of any potential flooding in your area.

Flooding, in your home, business, or on your property, can be devastating. It can destroy your possessions, damage your home, cause illness and even death.

