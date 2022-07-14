Anglican Diocese embraces Ondo First Lady’s breast cancer awareness initiative

Bishop of the Idoani Anglican Diocese, Ondo State, Reverend Agara Adegoke, has said the church would bring breast cancer awareness to its congregation as part of their forthcoming Synod’s activities.

Reverend Adegoke spoke when the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), founded by the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, took its breast cancer awareness creation and free screening to Idoani community in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event held at the premises of the Holy Trinity Anglican Diocese, Idoani, the bishop said: “Breast cancer is something that has become very serious in our time and for the First Lady to have taken it upon herself to be involved in awareness creation, we just need to encourage her and thank God for the vision, and I pray the vision will remain forever.”

Also speaking, Mrs Akeredolu commended the 2022 Synod’s committee of the Diocese for inculcating breast cancer awareness into the activities of the event.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Administration, Mrs Lizzy Akpan, Mrs Akeredolu said the event would serve as a template for other religious organisations in creating breast cancer awareness among their congregations.

She said she was delighted with the church’s decision to educate worshippers about the disease, adding that she was optimistic that other religious leaders would emulate such, rather than convincing members that breast cancer is a spiritual attack.

“With the large turnout of women who have come to check their breasts to know their status, it’s a good thing, and what the church has done through the synod this year by collaborating with the Office of the First Lady of Ondo State and BRECAN is fantastic, and we are going to use it as a template for other religious organisations.”

Many women in the community benefited from the free clinical breast screening and enlightenment on how to be self-aware of the condition of their breasts.