10 things to do before you graduate

Being in school – a tertiary institution – can be an exciting experience and an adventurous journey. As a student, you get to meet new people, explore and make certain life choices which are mostly shaped by influence and personal decisions.

The indulgence that the title ‘student’ gives is felt in the multiple development opportunities and activities that will be of immense influence for the future of such student.

Although the primary focus of being in school is to make good grades and become certain in a chosen profession, it is imperative to know that life exists after school, hence, the need to prepare in all aspect.

Are you an undergraduate already on the verge of completing your study plan, or a newly admitted student? Here are 10 things you need to focus on before you graduate.

Explore job opportunities

Having a degree does not automatically guarantee or entitle you to a job. There is no big formula to acquire a job. The best way to get ahead of your colleagues and soar ahead is if you start hunting for a job before you graduate. The outside world is filled with thousands of graduates with the same degree as you, people with the same grade and as qualified as you are.

To a reasonable extent, in order to avoid toiling and endlessly waiting for years searching for a job, you have to start your career exploration right from your school days.

You can research branches of your field, do industrial training, visit various industries, firms and companies to tell them of your wish to work with them. Better still, you can volunteer!

Give them convincing reasons that sets you apart from the crowd and why they should consider you for a job instead of your competitors. Make friends with them. Awe them and make them see reasons why you are distinct from the crowd.

More importantly, before you graduate build a network and an attachment with your industry. Get their attention. You can do this with a handful of professional sites for your career like LinkedIn, JobBait, Nakuri, Careercloud, CareerBuilder, and so on.

Get a digital skill

Digital skills are defined as a range of abilities to use digital devices, communication applications and networks to access and manage information.

You may be wondering what kind of digital skills you need to learn in order to keep up with technological trends?

You can learn about: Web Design/Development, Digital Marketing, Graphic Designing, Copywriting, Mobile App Development.

You can even start working with these skills in major freelancing sites and earning money even while still as an undergraduate. Having one or more of these skills sets you apart from your contemporaries. You stand a higher chance of getting a job because of your versatility.

Learn a handicraft

These are skills such as catering, tailoring, fashion designing, shoes designing and the likes.

Even if you probably won’t do these things after graduating, you can use them to create a fun time and invent something in your own little way.

It can be some new cloth styles or new baking techniques.

Either way getting this kind of skill will make you more experienced, versatile and Knowledgeable while at the same time you can be catching fun with it.

Start saving

Saving right? Start saving part of your pocket money while still an undergraduate. Cut down expenses. The importance of saving and cutting down expenses on less important things cannot be overemphasized. Wishes are not horses that everyone would climb on to. Stop wishing to SAVE. START SAVING.

Learn how to perform basic computer operations

Learn how to handle the computer before you graduate. You need to get acquainted with basic computer skills before you graduate.

These skills include but not limited to a spreadsheet, operating systems, presentation software such as PowerPoint and keynote and tools such as Slack and Skype.

Build a passion for entrepreneurship

Develop that spirit for building start-ups and being on your own. Learn the art of taking calculated risks before you graduate. This is very important as it will help you build courage in most of your endeavours and even in the labour market.

Learn how to drive

Driving is a lifelong skill. It is definitely worth giving a try when you’re young and when you’re an undergraduate. In case you later get the opportunity to own a car, you have a higher chance of mastering the tactics of maneuvering you car far better than your contemporaries.

Build a network of great friends

Friends are priceless. Surrounding yourself with good people and the same goals as yours will help you reach those goals faster. Great friends build individual experiences faster. So endeavour to make good friends that will push you to success far beyond your undergraduate days.

Build a strong grade

Graduating with a good grade is definitely a must. One of the worthwhile tales an undergraduate can give is about a good Grade Point Average. Try as much as possible to maintain a good CGPA till the end.

Build investment

Investments are like seeds that later yields something beautiful in the long run. Try to make legitimate investments that will pay off even after you graduate. Investments such as shares of a company and many others is a medium you can explore to financially stable and live out your dreams.

These are just parts of what as an undergraduate, you really should try to accomplish before graduation. Remember, the grass is not always green and roses aren’t always red.

Best of luck.