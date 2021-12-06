10 LGA in Osun benefit from FG’s N5,000 monthly payment scheme

10, out of the 30 local governments in Osun State had been shortlisted for the Federal Government’s Rapid Response Register (RRR) scheme, under which some indigent people will receive the sum of N5,000 monthly.

The State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) which spoke through its Coordinator, Mr Olabamiji Hammed in a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday, listed the benefitted local governments as Boripe, Ede South, Ede North, Ife East, Ifelodun, Ila, Ife South, Ifedayo, Oriade and Osogbo.

Oyebamiji who explained that, before now, six out of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state had been benefiting from the Federal Government’s scheme, stressed also that, “four more Local Government Areas have been approved to also benefit from the scheme.”

According to him, “the scheme which is being coordinated in the state by the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) takes care of the vulnerable and less privileged people in the state.”

He pointed out that, his office has gathered the data of Poor and Vulnerable Households across the state using scientific and tested methods under the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Unit NASSCO in Abuja.

The state Coordinator added that “since COVID-19 was reported in the state, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the Osun State government has made attempt to bring succour to the low-income earners in rural, semi-urban and urban areas with a financial support of #5,000 monthly through the Rapid Response Register.”

“This was piloted in few Local Government Areas across states in May 2021 with Osun State having six Local Government Areas, where about 10,000 recipients responded to the RRR code *969# to register in their Local Government Areas. They have been paid for two months and it is believed they will receive the money for six months.

“The Second tranche has started and Osun State has additional four Local Government Areas thereby making 10. Potential beneficiaries will be required to register again using the codes on their phone lines except for GLO, and or through a voice message using MTN line only by dialling a toll-free line 969.

“The code for each community is pasted at the Local Goverment headquarters and Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) offices and will be accessible from Wednesday, December 8, 2021,” he submitted.

