Suspected robbers shoot Benue poly lecturer dead for daring them

A lecturer identified as Echobu Adah with Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo was on Sunday shot dead by some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

The deceased lecturer was said to be traveling along Otukpo/Enugu highway when he was shot dead at Eke junction by suspected armed robbers.

A source who did not want to be named told our correspondent on the phone that gunmen suspected to be armed robbers were operating on the highway when the lecturer drove to the scene.

The area was said to be notorious for robbery incidents.

The murder of the lecturer was said to have sparked a protest by some youths at Ejule junction which disrupted vehicular movement for hours.

Confirming the incident, the State Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene said that the deceased was shot dead by some suspected robbers.

Anene said, “Yes, I just received the report, the deceased was on transit when he ran into the suspected robbers.

“But unknown to him that the people were suspected robbers, he alighted from his car and walked towards them but the suspects felt he was daring them and they shot him. Nothing was removed from him.”

