10 causes of chest pain

Most people think of chest pain as a sign of a heart issue/heart attack, many things can cause it. Chest pain can be a result of some other things. According to Clevelandclinic.org, these are some causes of chest pain.

1. Coronary artery disease

Cholesterol buildup can narrow and block the blood vessels that carry blood to your heart. It’s typically worse with exercise because you can’t get enough blood to the heart muscle and clogged coronary arteries.

2. Coronary artery dissection

A coronary artery wall can rip, create a bulge and block your artery. This causes pressure or pain in your chest, and it could lead to a heart attack.

3. Pericarditis

An infection or other cause can start inflammation in the lining around your heart, causing a sharp pain in your chest. The pain can spread to your left shoulder and arm. The pain can be worse when you’re lying down and worse when taking deep breaths.

4. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The muscle walls of your pumping ventricles (or lower heart chambers) become thick and stiff. With this issue, you can’t get enough blood into — or out of — your heart’s chambers, and your heart has a harder time getting oxygen-rich blood. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy usually happens because of a problem in the genes you got from your parents.

5. Aortic dissection

A tear can happen in the wall of your aorta, making the layers of the wall come apart from each other. This very strong pain happens without warning and feels like something is ripping and is often felt in your chest, back, and between the shoulder blades.

6. Aortic aneurysm

Blood that pushes against a weak part of your aorta’s wall can make it bulge out. Without treatment, this weak spot can break open and cause severe pain in your chest or abdomen. If an aortic aneurysm ruptures, this is an emergency that requires immediate treatment.

7. Mitral valve prolapse





The valve that lets blood flow between your left atrium and left ventricle may not close completely every time your heart beats. This allows blood to flow back to the chamber it just left.

8. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Acid from your stomach comes up into your oesophagus, making you feel burning or tightness (heartburn) under your breastbone. This chest pain may be worse when lying down because gravity can’t help keep stomach acid down like it does when you’re standing up. It often gets worse after eating certain meals or spicy foods — and it’s usually worse at night after dinner.

9. Ulcer

Having an infection or taking NSAIDs can make it easier for stomach acid to injure your stomach lining. This can feel like burning or aching right under your breastbone. It can get worse when you eat acidic foods or drink alcohol.

10. Muscle spasms in your oesophagus

For an unknown reason, muscles that normally push food through your oesophagus stop doing this. Instead, you have a strong squeezing feeling under your breastbone with or without trouble swallowing. This can happen when you exercise.

11. Asthma

Allergens or irritants can make your airways narrow temporarily, making it hard to breathe. You may feel a tightness in your chest and also cough or wheeze.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE