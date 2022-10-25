Quality sleep and healthy living: Questions and answers

Following our information sharing on matters concerning quality sleep which is naturally vital to our physical and mental well-being towards a healthy and productive life, we engage in questions and answers series with you, our audience. We thank you immensely for your participation in this interactive aspect of our publication. Here are the extracts from the series for widespread benefit.

How much does a 70-kilo teenager sweat in bed as compared to a 70-kilo 90 years old?

What does sweat do to a polyurethane mattress?

Sweating is the production of water-rich liquid from sweat stores in the skin. The functions include control of body temperature, removal of waste products from the body, lubrication of body surfaces, etc. As a result, it is caused and increased by heat, exercise, stress, sicknesses, etc. The extent of sweating varies among persons and depends NOT ONLY on a person’s age BUT on nature, lifestyle, health status, etc.

Polyurethane mattresses are durable and easily moldable, but they poorly allow liquid to pass through them. The poor allowance of liquid to pass through it prevents the sweat from soaking the mattress and causes wetness between the person and the sleeping surface.

May I know what causes sleep-talking and loud snoring during sleep?

Any remedy for snoring while sleeping?

Sleep-talking is one of the manifestations of shallow sleep during poor-quality sleep.

During sleep, both the body and the mind are expected to shut down from their usual routine activities and random actions. At this time, the body goes inactive and the mind becomes unconscious. The muscles of the body do less or near nothing and relax more; at the same time, voluntary or conscious body movements are temporarily absent.

In this altered state of consciousness, the reception and responses to messages from the surrounding are demonstrably reduced and sometimes absent. The person loses the usual observation and communication with things in the surrounding, the good, the bad and the ugly things that call up brain reactions and activities like beauty, ugliness, aroma, and sweet or sour melody. Any body movement or communication with the surroundings that occurs is usually uncoordinated and in unguided directions. This is due to inadequate shutdown of the brain and body activities occurring during poor sleep quality. Other examples are when we toss and turn in bed while deep asleep hitting the next person lying beside us, or getting up to walk to the room corner to pee instead of doing that in the toilet.

Snoring during sleep is noisy breathing during sleep. It is caused by the narrowing of the upper part of the airway at the back of the mouth (throat). The narrowing results from one or a combination of these factors: thickened fleshes around the back of the mouth, deforming or bulging shapes of the fleshes, or excessive relaxation of the muscles of the tongue and the back part of the mouth. Any or a combination of these factors can occur in abnormal sleeping neck positions, obesity, alcohol consumption, nasal blockage, swollen tongue, swollen back of the mouth (throat), abnormal neck structures, etc.

Remedies include adjusting the sleeping neck position by using a pillow of posture-fit size, shape, thickness and firmness. It should be placed under your head & neck, and not under your shoulders. The pillow should fill the natural hollow under the neck, between the head and shoulders. While lying on the side the lower hand should not be on the pillow, but can be under, in front of or away from the pillow. All of these arrangements ensure that the head, neck and back (spine) maintain natural curves and are in alignment. This prevents and relieves snoring. If the snoring persists despite the use of an appropriate pillow, please consult a well-trained doctor for further appropriate evaluation and solution.

Let us remember that when you sleep, where you sleep and how you sleep affect your mental health, physical well-being and living a healthy life. We all need quality sleep to be set for productivity in our endeavours.

