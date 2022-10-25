Seven expressions that are more powerful than “I love you”

Love is one of the most remarkable things in the world. We work so hard to find it. We write tales and songs praising it. We do things people would normally consider insane in the name of love.

But, as powerful as it is, love isn’t always enough. We can hurt someone we love or love the wrong person. Love can cause us to make terrible choices, or we can even fall out of a love that was once strong.

Because of this, there are some feelings and actions that are more impacting than just love. Here is a list of seven expressions that say something more powerful than love.

1. “I need you”

Sometimes we feel like dependence on another person is a weakness. However, in relationships, being dependent on your partner is a strength. Every person needs to be needed. This includes your partner. Make sure your spouse knows they are an indispensable piece of your life. This will make them feel exceptionally valued.

2. “I’ll sacrifice for you”

Being willing to put your partner’s needs or desires above your own is the epitome of love. It is an action that is free of any selfish intent. There is no better way to show your love than through sacrifice.

3. “I forgive you”

This phrase shows you are willing to move past a mistake your spouse has made because your relationship means more than whatever got broken. This is a heightened level of love. However, never use this phrase if you don’t mean it. Holding on to a grudge and rehashing your partner’s past mistakes make this phrase hollow instead of powerful.

4. “Let me help you”

Many people feel loved more through actions than through words. Making the effort to help your partner shows love through action. Not only that, but it also shows you are mindful of them and you desire to make their life easier.

5. “I am committed to you”

Love can be fleeting, so committing shows your love is something stronger than an emotion. Commitment is choosing to stick with someone despite feelings or circumstances, so it transcends mere love.

6. “I think about you all the time”





This sentence means more than “I love you” because it shows the person is relevant to you even when you’re apart. Although you have so many things that could take center stage in your mind, you allow your spouse to play the starring role.

7. “I’d pick you all over again”

With all the bumps on the road of life, it can be hard to avoid wondering whether your partner regrets their decision to marry you. Telling the one you love that if you could go back in time knowing what you know now you would still choose them, puts all that unease to rest. It’s like saying, “You are worth every terrible thing that has happened in our relationship.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE