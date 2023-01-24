1 missing, 15 cows killed as gunmen invade Anambra cattle ranching settlement

“We as a body doing business in Anambra and other parts of the South-East, we pledge our unalloyed support to…

One person has been declared missing, fifteen cows killed, as suspected gunmen invaded Haruna Sale Cattle Ranching Settlement in Awba-Ofemili, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The South East leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, said the suspected gunmen stormed the Cattle Ranching hub on Sunday night and shot sporadically into the air to scare residents away before carrying out their nefarious act.

He said that the attackers also kidnapped one person, Mr. Usman Haruna in the process leaving the Settlement in total confusion.

According to Siddiki, I was informed by the owner of the hub, Haruna Sale on Monday afternoon that some people suspected to be gunmen have invade his Cattle Ranching and killed his fifteen Cows, kidnapped one of his subjects, Usman Haruna, in the process.

“As it stands now, my people in the area are afraid from their hideout to go out and report to any nearby security outfits and the attack is still ongoing.

He informed the Press that a similar attack also took place on Monday, at about 6 am in Umuochu village-Ndikeli-Onwu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State but no person or cow was missing in the attack.

He called on the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, to urgently deployed operatives to the affected areas to prevent further attacks on his people and their businesses.

ALSO READ: NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk consignments from Brazil, Canada at Enugu, Lagos ports

Siddiki also called on the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo to strengthen the farmers/herders committee template set up by the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, to resolve differences between Fulani herders and their host communities in the state.

He noted that Chief Obiano used the committee to resolve cases that would have resulted in big conflicts during his administration.





He expressed the commitment of MCBAN to partner with Governor Soludo to ensure farmers and herders had a seamless relationship.

“We as a body doing business in Anambra and other parts of the South-East, we pledge our unalloyed support to partner with the governor and Traditional rulers to ensure peaceful coexistence between our members and residents of the state.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association knows fully well that without a safe and secure environment, our business is bound to suffer deplorable losses,’’ he concluded.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted on the development, said “there is no such report before me, please”.

“I will make enquiry and get back to you,” he promised.