Kwara govt declares Wednesday work-free for PVC collection

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Kwara State government has declared Wednesday as a work-free day to enable civil servants to get Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

In a statement by the state Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole in Ilorin on Tuesday, the statement said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State approved the work-free day for the state civil servants.

The statement also said that the approval was aimed to give ample time to the workers to get their PVCs from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable them to participate in the upcoming general election.

“All those that are yet to get their voters card are admonished to immediately do so before the expiration of the collection date”, the statement said.

