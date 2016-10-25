Unity among Yoruba obas sarcosant — Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has emphasised the need for traditional rulers in Yoruba nation, to unite, so as to foster peaceful coexistence and development.

He said this on Tuesday, during his thank-you visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

The monarch was in company of High Chiefs of Ibadanland, including Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, Otun Balogun, Femi Olaifa, Asipa, Eddy Oyewole, Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, Ekerin Balogun, Latif Gbadamosi, Aare Alasa, Oloye Lekan Alabi, among others.

The Olubadan had also visited Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

He noted that the support accorded him by Oba Gbadebo, during his coronation as the 41st Olubadan was tremendous, submitting that all Yoruba Obas must promote the spirit of oneness at all times.

Responding, Oba Gbadebo, called for more peaceful coexistence between the Egbas and Ibadan people, saying that the relationship between the Egbas and the Ibadan people dated back 13th century.

While praying that the relationship would continued to grow without hindrances.

“The relationship that existed between the Egbas and the Ibadan people can be dated back to 13th century, during our surgeon in Egba home stead. That relationship still exists till date.

“Historically, Iddo, Ojoo, Offa Oje Ile, Orun, Ira, Ojokodo, Ikereku – Iwere all from Egba Gbagura, have their root from Ibadan.

“Even though our people in Bakatari was mistakenly seceded to Ido local government area in Oyo state by the then Federal Military Government during the creation of local government.

“Ibadan made it impossible for the Fulani to be everywhere today, they stopped the Fulani’s at a place called Ote in Ilorin.

“Our noble advice to your Royal Majesty is to sustain the peaceful co-existence between the Egbas and the Ibadan people.

He pleaded to the Oba Adetunji to encourage and promote mutual understanding among all Yoruba Obas.