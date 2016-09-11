Uniting CAC is our priority this year —Pastor Akinosun

President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun, has expressed confidence in God that the unity of the church would be achieved before the end of the year.

Pastor Akinosun stated this at the 70th anniversary of the Oke-Igan District Coordinating Council Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State, where he also inaugurated the church’s main auditorium; the Mike Tayo-Ojo Memorial English Assembly; the DCC Superintendent official residence, and the launching of a book on the history of the church.

Akinosun noted that with cooperation and assistance from all CAC leaders, pastors and members, he was making frantic efforts to ensure that the needed unity comes to reality.

He added that with prayers and commitment from all the leaders of CAC and others, the church would be under one fold and one shepherd as was the vision of the founding fathers of the church.

“We are making efforts to ensure that we are one and we are praying to God, and we are very optimistic that very soon and before the end of this year, that unity will be achieved across the church.

“The vision and mission of the founding fathers of CAC worldwide which clearly states ‘One Fold, One Shepherd’ will be fully attained by the grace of God,” he said.

Pastor Lawrence Oladele Akinloye, the Akure DCC Superintendent, in his remarks, thanked God for the completion of the anniversary of the church, which, according to him, was done in order to move the church forward so that the works of the founding fathers would not be destroyed.

According to Akinloye, “It is also for the people to know that the church was started by some people. It is to express the greatness of God in the lives of the late fathers of the church and those who are still alive. it is also a way to show our youths that good name is better than silver and gold. This makes us steadfast and we are working to ensure progress and unity among our youths and other members. The church is not moving backward, but moving forward in the name of Jesus Christ.”