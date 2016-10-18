Turkish Airline updates mobile app for Nigerian passengers, others

Turkish Airline has updated and built new functions into its mobile applications for its passengers in Nigeria and other countries around the world.

The airline, which currently flies to more international destinations than any other airline, said the upgraded mobile application offers better interaction experiences to its esteemed passengers in Nigeria.

Turkish Airlines, a Star Alliance member, is a four-star airline with a fleet of 333 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 291 destinations worldwide with 242 international and 49 domestic.

Designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly layout, with high quality visuals of destinations that Turkish Airlines flies to, the new mobile application offers the best experience to mobile users.

“Users can buy ticket, make reservation and check-in, manage Miles&Smiles account and follow departure and arrival status via recent application,” the airline said in a statement.

Through the updated mobile app, which can be downloaded on AppStore and Google Play to all mobile devices, all processes can be done quickly under favour of the simple and easy to use design.

With the app, it’s possible to add passenger, display the latest airport searches, and gain time by choosing favourite airports.

Also, the flights can be reserved easily due to the interactive map while promotions, which provide new discoveries via Turkish Airlines, can be reached at any place and any time with the updated mobile app.

The new functionalities of the mobile application allow passengers to change tickets, make cancelations, add infants and add flights directly.

The mobile application also features the terminal maps , which makes it possible for mobile users to find their desired location.

Also, the mobile application users will have ability to buy emergency row seats to have more comfortable journey. Through the new updates, customers will be able to upgrade Economy tickets to Business via new update.