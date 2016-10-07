Suspected gay couple nabbed, arraigned

A teenager and his alleged lover, on Thursday denied having sex through the anus, when they were arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court.

Eighteen-year-old Ebere Nwankwo, who is a cleaner at a shopping mall in Lagos and Job Martins (20), a housekeeper, both male, were allegedly caught having anal sex at Goshen Estate Ikate Lekki, sometimes in August 2016.

It was alleged that Nwankwo stole a Zenith Bank Plc Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card belonging to Martins and then used it to withdraw the sum of N22,000 from his account.

“The defendants were caught having sex through the anus and when asked why they engaged in such an act, Nwankwo said Martins, whom he described as his boyfriend, forced him to have sex with him through the anus because he took his ATM to withdraw N22,000 from his account.

“Nwakwo said he had promised to pay him back the money when he collects his salary, but that Martins replied that he didn’t want the money, but gave him a condition which was to allow him to have sex with him (Nwakwo) through the anus,” a police prosecutor told the court.

Nwankwo allegedly agreed to the act, on the condition that it would be the last that he would have with Martins, as he did not like the act since he was not a girl.

But they were caught in the act by some people who reported the matter to the police.

They both pleaded not guilty, but were denied bail, as the court said it was only the high court they could approach for bail.

The magistrate adjourned the case till November 11 for legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).