More security operatives will be drafted to Ondo —Bature

Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Dan Bature, on Tuesday, assured that there would be more security operatives on ground to ensure the success of the November governorship election in the state.

Bature stated this during an interactive session with officers and men of the Ondo State Police Command during an official visit to the command headquarters in Akure,

Bature, who stressed the need for his men to brace up for the challenges ahead, assured that his men would put in place all measures to ensure that the election is rancour free.

He called on politicians and political parties to conduct themselves during electioneering campaigns and after the election.

Commenting on the last governorship election in Edo State, Bature said the election was devoid of any electoral malpractice as against rumours being peddled, saying that “the election was free and fair and the winner emerged at the end of the day.”

He assured that the police would ensure that peace reign during the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State just as they did in Edo State.

He also called on his men to key into the anti-corruption campaign of the present administration, just as he stressed the need for police officers to expose corrupt persons in their environments.

Bature disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, had concluded arrangements to sanction any officer involved in corrupt acts.

The police boss explained that the authorities have banned road blocks across the 36 states of the country and threatened to sanction any officer involved in such illegal act, stressing the need for officers to be disciplined and law-abiding at all times.

Bature said “hoodlums do not have respect for us as police officers. In fact, they have shifted attention to police stations, hence the need for us to improve the security of all our stations and commands across the country.”

He noted that the attack on police posts in the recent time was unusual, and therefore called for improved security in the police posts, even as he tasked officers to be more security conscious.