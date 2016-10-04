_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-chairs-zero-hunger-initiative/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

More security operatives will be drafted to Ondo —Bature

October 04, 2016 / : Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Dan Bature, on Tuesday, assured that there would be more security operatives on ground to ensure the success of the November governorship election in the state.

Bature stated this during an interactive session with officers and men of the Ondo State Police Command during an official visit to the command headquarters in Akure,

Bature, who stressed the need for his men to brace up for the challenges ahead, assured that his men would put in place all measures to ensure that the election is rancour free.

He called on politicians and political parties to conduct themselves during electioneering campaigns and after the election.

Commenting on the last governorship election in Edo State, Bature said the election was devoid of any electoral malpractice as against rumours being peddled, saying that “the election was free and fair and the winner emerged at the end of the day.”

He assured that the police would ensure that peace reign during the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State just as they did in Edo State.

He also called on his men to key into the anti-corruption campaign of the present administration, just as he stressed the need for police officers to expose corrupt persons in their environments.

Bature disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, had concluded arrangements to sanction any officer involved in corrupt acts.

The police boss explained that the authorities have banned road blocks across the 36 states of the country and threatened to sanction any officer involved in such illegal act, stressing the need for officers to be disciplined and law-abiding at all times.

Bature said “hoodlums do not have respect for us as police officers. In fact, they have shifted attention to police stations, hence the need for us to improve the security of all our stations and commands across the country.”

He noted that the attack on police posts in the recent time was unusual, and therefore called for improved security in the police posts, even as he tasked officers to be more security conscious.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

How I CURED HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE Using NATURAL HERB! Click Here!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News