Security is everybody’s job —NSCDC

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC), Akinyele Division, held a one-day security summit themed “Grassroots security challenges: The role of stakeholders” on Thursday, at the Award Hall, Akinyele Local Government Area Secretariat, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his welcome address on the occasion, the Divisional Officer of Akinyele Division of NSCDC, Chief Superintendent Moses Ebikwo, appreciated all attendees, pointing out that the summit was needful for curbing various security challenges vis-a-vis vandalism, thuggery, robbery, kidnapping, raping and other vices, especially at the grassroots.

Delivering his speech at the event, the Oyo State Commandant, Mr John O. Adewoye, reiterated the fact that security was everybody’s job, though the Federal Government had given the role to security agencies.

Adewoye said “we all are government and whatever everyone is doing in whatever capacity will help to secure the community.

“I will like to assure you that any information given to security agencies these days is secure; that is a promise.

“Please, work in collaboration with us by providing us useful and timely information of any form of criminal activities around you, in order for us to have secured environment. Do not hesitate to report criminal activities to security agencies so as to rid this local government and Oyo State of criminals.”

The chairman of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Honourable Opeyemi Salami, in his address on the occasion, buttressed the commandant’s stance of security being everybody’s duty, as well as the first thing any government should provide for its citizenry. Any government that fails in the area of security has failed in all.

Guest Speaker, Dr Sola Ishola, who is the Sub Dean, Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, in his lecture on the theme, said with global security challenges ranging from terrorism, war, arms proliferations, refugee problems, religious leaders to national security challenges, which included Boko Haram insurgency, Niger Delta militancy, kidnapping, Fulani herdsmen-farmers’ clash, economic problems to youths unemployment starring us in the face, there was a call for concern for people at the grassroots.

He pointed out that grassroots stakeholders were our immediate habitats– streets, communities, market places, motor parks, churches, mosques, schools, farms, shops and onus was on all of us to work together with the security agencies to curb security challenges at the grassroots which include stealing, raping, kidnapping/abduction, duping/419, assassination, among others.

Among solutions the guest speaker proffered were organising of neighbourhood security measures (community policing), personal vigilance, local vigilantes, being our brothers’ keepers, assisting the underprivileged in our community, performing our civic responsibilities, among others.