SDP unveils running mate to Agunloye

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, on Sunday, expressed its readiness to win the November 26 governorship election, just as it released the name of the running mate to its candidate, Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Unveiling the Deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Olubunmi Akindele- Martins, the national publicity Secretary of the party, Alfa Muhammed, said those her based on m variables in the election, describing her as a winning strategy for the party.

Mohammed explained that out of the parties contesting in the election, only SDP heeded the clamour of the people to correct the gender imbalance in the state political scene.

According to him, the party also considered the role of women in the society, which include aside advising, moulding of children and developing the nation, they also constitute the bulk of voters in any election.

He said the choice of Martins would also afford the women folk a shot at governance, saying it was high time for women participated actively in the administration of the state.

Also speaking, the state secretary of the party, Mr Oladele Ogunbameru, said the three parameters considered for choosing the running mate included religion, geography and gender.

He said the choice had thrown up a lot of political cerlculations in the Southern Senatorial district of the state, especially in Okitipupa Local Government Area, which is her place of birth and Odigbo council where she resides.

He said “For the first time in the 40 years history of Ondo State, the people are having the privilege of having a complete family lifestyle in politics and governance.”

The SDP seavetary explained that Agunloye, if elected,would govern the state in the firmness of a father, who would enjoy the warmth, love and motherly pieces of advice from is running mate, Akindele-Martins.

He said the uncommon match would translate into responsible, responsive and good governance for the people of the state as obtainable in other states and political climes where such gender equality was being practised.

On her part, Akindele-Martins, said her emergence would provide platform for women to participate actively in governance so that they can contribut their own quota to the state and the nation.

The running mate, who is from a royal lineage and a sister to the first female Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele and a former commissioner in the state, Chief Mrs Oladunni Odu said, she made wide consultation towards translating the ticket to SDP victory.

The state Women Leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), promised to leverage on her political structure, career in the public and private sectors to garner support for the party in the election

“The Ikale people dominate the Southern District and the women are the majority voters in this state. My candidature is a voice for the women and a future for the Ikale people. “I will talk to our youths in a motherly way and make our men to see why SDP is the way to go for quality representative democracy. Enough is enough to women alienation in politics in this state, now is the time for Affirmative Action for all women,” she said.