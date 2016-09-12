Postponement can cause voter apathy

I was shocked when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally succumbed to security agencies, thereby postponing the Edo State gubernatorial election by two weeks. This postponement can result in the lack of interest in the election by voters, and it might lead to the emergence of a candidate who is not really popular among the voting public. INEC should consult the country’s security agencies before selecting a day for election in the country, as postponing elections is not good for the electoral body’s image. At a time when we are hearing about inconclusive elections, postponing elections is now fast becoming the norm.

We should not forget that that was how the 2015 general elections were postponed in the name of fighting terrorism in the North East.

In order to avoid future embarrassments for the organisation, INEC should consult security agencies on when it wants to hold elections, and the security agencies can begin work immediate it is notified by the electoral body, and not wait till the zero hour before deciding that it is not ready to provide security for the elections.

I, therefore, hope this is the last time INEC and security agencies will postpone elections in this country, as this is not helping our democratic experience.

Olusanya Olufemi,

Surulere,

Lagos.