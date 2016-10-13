No more DN on false declarations, Egbudin warn importers

Area Controller, Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Willy Egbudin, has again warned importers who deliberately falsify their declarations with the intent of short changing the government that the Service would no longer raise debit notes (DN) for goods that have been identified as falsely declared.

In a chat with newsmen in his office, Egbudin said that the command has since commenced implementation of the Comptroller General’s directive that no debit notes be issued for such goods.

He said some unscrupulous importers had taken advantage of Customs leniency to raise debits notes for goods that have been falsely declared but pointed out that going forward, such goods would be impounded as stipulated in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

He however explained that circumstances that would warrant issuing DN would only be when a particular item have not been not properly classified or undervalued.

He said “We won’t raise DN on false declaration. We would only give DN when there is wrong classification, under valuation and under declaration. Perhaps we have been treating the importers with kid gloves that is why they are doing what they like.

“We have also been educating the importers too that whatever your entry is saying what matters is your SGD, declare what you know is there. If it is alcohol declare the exact number and don’t say it is something else,” he said.