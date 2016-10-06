NAGAFF lauds Customs over improvement in cargo examination processes

The Tin-Can chapter of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has lauded the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) ,Tin-Can Customs Command, Comptroller Bashar Umar for improving the cargo examination processes at the command.

Speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune, the Chairman, Tin-Can Chapter of NAGAFF, Chief Azubike Ekweozor admonished the Customs CAC for addressing the issue of delay in cargo examination at his command.

“The bone of contention has always been about complaints of delay in cargo examination. However, we want to thank Comptroller Bashar Umar and his management team for coming to our rescue. At the last meeting we had with him, he promised us that cargo examination processes will henceforth be performed twice a day.

“He told us that the new directive will commence from Port & Cargo Handling Services (P&CHS) and will gradually be extended to other terminals at his command. We want to thank the CAC that issues with the cargo examination have been corrected, including the incessant alerts from Customs valuation unit. This has also dropped considerably.

“For achieving this feat, we at NAGAFF, Tin-Can chapter are planning a befitting honour for the CAC because since he assumed duty, the relationship between the Customs and agents have become more organised.

“The CAC and his management team have also put in place a training programme for agents. This is unprecedented. The training programme is a weekly programme and is geared at making agents better equipped to work well with the Nigerian Customs Service,” Azubike Ekweozor stated.