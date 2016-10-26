Man bags 10 years in jail for raping minor

A man, Tajudeen Soneye has been sentenced to ten years in prison 10 for raping 8 years old girl (name withheld).

The convict who is married with five children was arrested on June 15, 2013, at Iyora primary school Badejoko street Ketu, over the rape.

The convict also known as Baba Seriki, pleaded not guilty earlier when he was arraigned on a count charge of rape slammed against him by the Lagos State government.

According to the State prosecution, Mr.Akin George, the convict sent the victim to go and buy cigarettes for him, when she came back with the cigarettes the convict removed her pant pushed her on the bed and had forceful sex with her.

Soneye after having sexual intercourse with the victim threatened to harm her if she told anyone.

The victim also claimed that was not the first time the convict raped her.

The prosecution also told court that the victim did not speak out not until when she resumed school on Monday. “A teacher noticed the way she was walking and she was not cheerful the way she used to be before.

“The school notified her parents who took her to hospital where she was confirmed to have been raped,” the prosecution said.

In her judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, thereby sentenced the rapist to ten years in prison.