Juliet Ibrahim holds ‘Meets Media’ in style

October 02, 2016 / : seyi sokoya

It was an atmosphere of fun when movie star, Juliet Ibrahim, launched ‘Moda Lipsticks and Shade’ which coincided with the September edition of ‘Meets Media’ at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event, which featured 360nobs co-founder, Oye Akideinde as the media personality of the month, as part of the initiative of the brands behind media networking and creating an enabling environment for communication professionals to interact,  was also graced by other media personnel from the prints, online, TV and radio.

Hosted by Cute Kimani, the event saw 360nobs founders, Tonia Soares and Oye Akideinde chat with Juliet Ibrahim as she launched her beauty care brand.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of ‘The Broad’ achievements award to the media personality of the month, Oye Akideinde.

