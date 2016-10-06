Judge counsels colleagues over monetary inducement

Amidst criticism over allegation of corruption in the judiciary, a judge in the Kogi State judiciary, Justice A .B. Akogun, on Thursday, told judges in the country to be wary of temptations as their profession is not for money making.

He also tasked the judges to have firm control of their court by instilling discipline and abiding strictly by the oath of their office in order to avoid anarchy.

Akogun said this while delivering a lecture tagged “Corruption and administration of justice”, organised: by the Okene branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as part of activities to mark 2016 edition of the association’s Law Week.

According to him, judges shoild be agents of morality, adding that they should always be conscious of their actions that always attract moral consequences.

The guest lecturer, Justice Saidu Hussaini, of the Appeal Court, also said it was high time Nigerians joined hands to fight corruption .

Hussaini, who was represented by Justice Moses Gwatana, noted that to effectively tackle the menace, government should address the problem of poor remuneration as well as arm anti-corruption agencies to enable them bark and bite.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Sanni, who said the state government believed in the doctrine of separation of power, assured that the current administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, would adhere to the rule of law and obey all court judgments.

The Okene NBA chairman, Mr Amechi Obiechina, averred that to eradicate corruption, there must be attitudinal change by individuals.

Obiechina commended the Chief Justice of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah, for his laudable leadership role and achievements for the judiciary in the state.