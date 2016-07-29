Why I won’t seek vengeance against killers of Abuja preacher -Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed why he will not seek vengeance against killers of Abuja preacher, Deaconess Eunice Olawale Elisha.

Forty-two-year old Mrs Elisha was hacked to death by hoodlums on June 9 at Gbazango-West area of Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory while preaching early in the morning.

She was an assistant pastor at the RCCG, Divine Touch parish, Old NEPA road, Phase 4, Kubwa, before she was slashed in the neck and stabbed in the stomach by suspected religious fanatics.

Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O by his admirers, said contrary to calls by eminent Nigerians that he should seek vengeance against killers of the evangelist, he would not do so.

He said such move would be counterproductive just as it would be contrary to what the deceased wanted and stood for when she was martyred.

According to the revered man of God, if Dcns Elisha was actually preaching to win souls for Jesus Christ, it would be unscriptural and anti-Christ to seek to kill the same souls she sought to save.

Adeboye made the declaration on the occasion of the second day of the ongoing Ministers Conference at the Redemption Camp, Kilometer 46, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway on Friday morning ahead the 64 annual convention starting August 1.

“I’m not looking for vengeance. I won’t listen to people asking me to seek vengeance.

“I won’t pursue the case. That’ll be contrary to what she wanted.

“She wanted them saved, not killed.

“What will their killing do for me?,” the 74-year-old cleric queried.

Teaching on the topic, “Importance of Mercy,” Adeboye said since every Christian did not know when they would die, the time to truly seek God was now.

Making an example out of the slain Mrs Elisha whom he said was not aware she won’t return home alive on that fateful day, the Ifewara-born cleric warned that the end of the age was imminent, hence the prevalence of vices all over the world.

He said the murdered evangelist finished well and was, no doubt, sitting at the right hand of her Saviour for whom she paid the supreme price.

“Recently, some hoodlums went to murder my daughter in Abuja.

“She was doing her morning cry that morning as she usually did, armed with a megaphone and her Bible.

“An Imam was said to have sent some hoodlums to drive her away, but they did something else.

“She didn’t know she won’t return home that day.

“She finished well. She finished strong

“What a beautiful way to go. She’s gone to be with the Lord,” he stated glowingly.

The man of God said that his joy was predicated on the fact that another soul was waiting for him in Heaven.

“My joy is that she finished well and I have additional soul waiting to welcome me in Heaven when it is my time,” Adeboye noted.

It will be recalled that husband of the slain evangelist, Pastor Elisha had, earlier, expressed misgivings in killing whoever was caught in connection with the murder, saying he would rather they gave their lives to Jesus Christ.

Describing his wife as a martyr, he said: “I see her as a martyr, and she died for Christ. And whether the people are caught or not, they should forgive them; my prayer is that if they can accept Christ, that will be a gain to Christ.”

The slain lady evangelist, who left behind his husband, aged father, mother and seven children, was buried last Saturday in Abuja.