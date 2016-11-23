I remain PDP guber candidate —Jimoh Ibrahim

MR Jimoh Ibrahim, on Wednesday, faulted the verdict of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the order given by Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja High Court, replacing Eyitayo Jegede with his name as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ondo governorship election on Saturday.

Ibrahim said the judgment given by Justice Saulawa, which nullified the proceedings of October 14 when Justice Abang ruled in his (Ibrahim’s) favour, was without consequential order and, therefore, not binding on him.

Addressing pressmen after the ruling, Jimoh Ibrahim simply described the Appeal Court ruling as “one day ruling,” adding that the Supreme Court would sit on the same case today.

“I have read the decision of the Court of Appeal delivered today (yesterday) without a consequential order,” an unruffled Ibrahim said.

“The ruling failed to specifically say that my name should be substituted by INEC. Since there is no consequential order directing INEC to do so, the judgment is, therefore, not binding on me and INEC cannot remove my name and as such, I remain PDP candidate for Saturday’s election.

“But we are optimistic that we have nothing to lose as the Supreme Court sits on same case tomorrow (today). We shall get justice at the Supreme Court and if PDP wins Saturday’s election, we shall have our four-year mandate to rule Ondo State.

“Let me advise the good people of Ondo State and my supporters nationwide not to abuse anyone or fight over this one-day ruling,” he said.

Also, the publicity and communication director of Jimoh Ibrahim Campaign Organisation, Sola Akinuli, said the faction was awaiting the outcome of Supreme Court judgment today before taking appropriate action against the ruling.