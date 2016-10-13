Again, Fayose slams arrest of judges, says ‘I never slapped a judge’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described as “wicked propaganda,” the news making the rounds that he slapped a judge in the state, as an aftermath of his condemnation of the arrest of judges by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Governor Fayose, who stated this at the foundation laying ceremony and kick-off ceremony of the construction of a new judiciary complex in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, described the rumour as “propaganda” by people he said twisted everything he did or said.

The governor also used the occasion to reiterate his condemnation of the invasion of the living quarters of the judges and their arrest, last weekend and described the development as unfortunate and a “bad omen.”

Fayose said the Federal Government should stop labelling others as thieves and corrupt, saying “even if the affected judges stole the whole world, due process must be followed in bringing them to justice.”

According to him, “we are embarking on this project because we know the judiciary as an arm of government deserves respect and due recognition and judicial officers must also be given the necessary support and provided with the wherewithal to work with.

By the grace of God, this project will be completed in the next one year.”