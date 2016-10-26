Extra judicial killings: Reps summon IGP, others

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and other security agencies to appear before its committees on Police Affairs and Human Rights to give insight into the recent killings in Bayelsa State and other states of the country.

The House also resolved to investigate the circumstances of the killings, look into the steps taken to prevent such reckless and avoidable killings in the future and commiserate with the families of the victims.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Douye Diri titled, “Need to investigate extra judicial killings in Bayelsa State” at the plenary today.

While moving the motion, Hon. Douye Diri said that the police had tried in their own way to keep the society safe from criminals.

He, however, expressed concern that while carrying out their constitutional role in Bayelsa State, Ekeki community in Yenagoa Local Government, the police was alleged to be engaged in extra judicial killings of innocent citizens.

According to him, “In the last two weeks, the Nigerian Police Force Bayelsa State Command/ JTF had shot and killed four innocent Nigerians, namely Innocent Kokorifa, a 17-year-old, Izu Joseph, a footballer with Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, Inyan, a 30-year-old man and Godgift Oduku five-year-old girl.

“Nigerian Police Force is a creation of law which principal function is for the protection and well-being of the citizens and visitors who are within the territorial jurisdiction of Nigeria.

“While it is the duty of the police to maintain civil law in our society, it is expected that such function is to be carried out with utmost care and respect for human life,” he maintained.

He argued that the trend if not checked, “may lead to a breakdown of the law and order in a situation where people will be forced to defend themselves from attacks.”

According to him, people would be forced to defend themselves from attacks from the very police who have being paid by tax payers to protect them.

When the motion was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, it was unanimously supported by members.