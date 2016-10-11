Epe kidnap update: Abductors reduce ransom on sick student to N1m, insist on N3.5m for others

There are strong indications that the kidnappers of the teachers and students of the Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College, Igbonla-Epe, have reduced the ransom on one of the hostages.

This is just as the police insisted that they had a focus on the perpetrators and assured that the hostages would be rescued.

There were reports on Sunday evening that one of the hostages was very sick, prompting the relatives to appeal to the abductors to release him.

It was gathered on Monday that the abductors had agreed to release the boy if only the family could afford to pay N1 million.

It was also gathered that the abductors reduced the ransom on the other five hostages from N5 million to N3.5 million.

The abductors were said to have rejected the money offered by the relatives of the sick student, insisting on collecting nothing less than a million naira.

But a senior police source, who spoke with Metro under the condition of anonymity, said: “We know our focus; we have our target. We know the people that we are looking for.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get the image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, to comment on the efforts of the police at rescuing the hostages failed as calls to her mobile phones were not answered.