Current economic problem due to long-term mismanagement —Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has reiterated the need for Nigerians to remain firm in believing that the current Federal Government will bring about the desired change, attributing the current state of the economy to long term mismanagement of resources by the nation’s political leaders.

This, Ajimobi said, just after joining other Muslims for the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Agodi prayer ground, Ibadan, on Monday.

Not failing to note the current challenging economy that Nigerians grappled with, he asserted the resolve of government at all levels to turn the corner and ensure that Nigerians experienced the “Change” that they voted for.

“The problem being faced today emanated from past mismanagement of our resources, lack of adequate planning, lack of infrastructural development and lack of adequate structure to propel development, so, every individual must play his or her role for the economic situation to improve,” Ajimobi said.

In his Sallah sermon, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiyu Agbotomokekere harped on the essence of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.