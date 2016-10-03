_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/trader-killed-presence-husband-children-ibadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28742","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Army to hand over 6 foreigners to NIS for deportation

October 03, 2016 / :

The Nigerian Army has said that it planned to hand over six foreigners who were arrested in the course of its anti-terrorism war, to the Nigeria Immigration Service( IMS), for deportation.

Brigadier-General Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division of the Nigerian Army, said this while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday.

General Ezugwu said that the foreigners were among suspects arrested at various raids in Boko Haram terrorists camps but were cleared of affiliation with the group.

He said that the suspects had been found to have entered the country illegally.

We handed over 348 cleared detainees to the Borno State government on Saturday.

Some other suspects were not released because they had committed crimes that are civil in nature, as such, will be handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.

Among this category are six foreigners, who illegally entered Nigeria.

They consist of four Cameroonians, one Chadian and one Jamaican; these foreigners will be handed over to the IMS for deportation,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalled that the Nigerian Army, had on Saturday, handed over 348 cleared detainees to Governor Kashim Shettima, as part of its efforts to ensure justice and fairness to individuals arrested in the ongoing anti- terrorism war.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News