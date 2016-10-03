Army to hand over 6 foreigners to NIS for deportation

The Nigerian Army has said that it planned to hand over six foreigners who were arrested in the course of its anti-terrorism war, to the Nigeria Immigration Service( IMS), for deportation.

Brigadier-General Victor Ezugwu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 division of the Nigerian Army, said this while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday.

General Ezugwu said that the foreigners were among suspects arrested at various raids in Boko Haram terrorists camps but were cleared of affiliation with the group.

He said that the suspects had been found to have entered the country illegally.

“We handed over 348 cleared detainees to the Borno State government on Saturday.

“Some other suspects were not released because they had committed crimes that are civil in nature, as such, will be handed over to relevant security agencies for further action.

“Among this category are six foreigners, who illegally entered Nigeria.

“They consist of four Cameroonians, one Chadian and one Jamaican; these foreigners will be handed over to the IMS for deportation,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalled that the Nigerian Army, had on Saturday, handed over 348 cleared detainees to Governor Kashim Shettima, as part of its efforts to ensure justice and fairness to individuals arrested in the ongoing anti- terrorism war.