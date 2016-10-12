Air Force strikes, kills Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in the past one week, has successfully struck a number of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) locations, including their logistics bases, within the Sambisa Forest.

The air interdiction missions were conducted day and night, using a combination of combat platforms comprising F-7Ni fighter aircraft, Alpha Jets and Mi-24V helicopter gunship.

The latest air strikes against the BHTs are fallouts of OPERATION FOREST STORM, launched by the NAF on October 2, 2016 to further degrade the capability of the BHTs elements within the Sambisa general area, in order to create the enabling environment for own ground forces to continue their operation.

Director of Air force public Relations, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said that from Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), it appears the insurgents are low on logistics as no vehicle was seen moving.

He said the Battle Damage Assessment showed that the entire operation was a success even as human intelligence confirmed that a number of the insurgents were killed.