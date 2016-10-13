How abducted Epe students, teachers were released

More insights have emerged on how kidnappers released victims of last week’s abduction incident at the Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College, Igbonla Epe.

The victims also said that the were not maltreated by the abductors and that they were well-fed during their five days with the kidnappers.

One of the released students also said that the two students, who were immediately rescued after the abduction last Thursday, struggled with the abductors before they were let go.

Metro gathered from one of the relatives that the abductors deceived the anxious relatives for more than four hours, before the victims were released .

It was further gathered that they were released along the same route through which they were taken away, while their relatives were waiting in another part of Epe where the abductors had instructed them to go and wait.

A member of one of the families, who spoke with Metro under the condition of anonymity said “we held a meeting and we have been advised not to say anything on this issue again.”

He continued that “they were actually released late on Tuesday night, about four hours after we had expected them.”

The family member also said that the abductors took the hostages to the school where they were abducted last week.

“We were waiting at that place for more than four hours before we received the news from the school that the children and their teachers had been taken to the school,” the family member said.

One of the students said “we were not asaulted by the kidnappers. They treated us nicely. They did not beat us. We thought that they were going to rape the only female among us but they did not. When she was sick, they gave her some drugs. It was because of her that they released us in time.”

Father of one of the abducted students, Mr Adebisi Oluwafemi said “ my son told me that they were not molested by the kidnappers.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government on Wednesday has given an assurance that it would spare nothing until it rids the state of criminal elements, just as it confirmed the release of the four pupils and teachers of the Lagos State Model College (Senior and Junior) Igbonla in Epe who were kidnapped by suspected Ijaw militants on October 6, 2016.

This is just as the government also disclosed that the rescued children had undergone medical check-up after which they were reunited with their families.

The government said this in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde.

“The Lagos State Government today welcomed the release of the school pupils, Vice-Principal and Head teacher of Igbonla Model College, Epe, who were kidnapped by suspected Ijaw militants on Thursday October 6, 2016.

“The children are doing well; they have been taken through medical checkup and have been safely reunited with their families,” the commissioner said.

Ayorinde, while restating the government’s determination to protect lives and property, however, urged residents to be more vigilant, security conscious and report all suspected persons and objects seen within their neighbourhood to the appropriate security agencies.

According to Ayorinde, “The determination of the government to ensure 24-hour security of the state is evident in the huge investment in the equipment and welfare of security agencies, especially the police.”

He, however, said that government had taken adequate steps to stem the tide of kidnapping in the state, noting that in line with the directive of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, plans had been concluded to commence the demolition of illegal structures erected across the state waterfronts and creeks.

“Often times, the incidence of kidnapping are perpetrated through the waterways and as such, these illegal structures provide a leeway for these criminal elements to plan and execute their nefarious activities. This step, we believe, will go a long way to address this menace.”

“The state government has also begun steps to boost community policing with the recent announcement by the governor that at least 5,000 neighbourhood watchers will soon be recruited to improve surveillance across the state, especially at the rural areas,” Ayorinde said.