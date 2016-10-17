6 Ogun LGAs to benefit from OOA’s intervention initiative

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/us-presidential-election-will-rigged-trump-claims/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/brazil-inmates-beheaded-burned-death-clashes/fatou-bensouda/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 17, 2016

About 300 orphans and vulnerable children from six local government areas of  Odogbolu, Ikenne, Imeko, Yewa South, Abeokuta  South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas of Ogun State, are to benefit from a two-year  pilot intervention programme organised by a non-profit organisation, Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu (OOA) Foundation.

The programme, according to the foundation, is aimed at  supporting the vulnerable and physically challenged  children, through increased access to quality education, primary healthcare and good nutrition.

Disclosing this in Lagos at a press conference in preparation  for the official  launch of the foundation scheduled to hold on October 22 in Abeokuta, Ogun State,  the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Kemi Sokenu-Morris, stated that the choice of the 300 vulnerable children was  arrived at after  rigorous screening of  a huge number of children, who participated in the  pilot scheme.

She explained that while the six select local government areas would be the first set of beneficiaries of the scheme, plans were underway to extend the intervention to other geographical zones of the country in line with the foundation’s mission of having ‘a society where no vulnerable child or woman is left  in poverty and sorrow.’

The foundation boss expressed the foundation’s commitment to implement sustainable development actions that would ensure poverty reduction, zero hunger, enhancement of good health and well-being, among others.

