6 Ogun LGAs to benefit from OOA’s intervention initiative

About 300 orphans and vulnerable children from six local government areas of Odogbolu, Ikenne, Imeko, Yewa South, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas of Ogun State, are to benefit from a two-year pilot intervention programme organised by a non-profit organisation, Oladiran Olusegun Adebutu (OOA) Foundation.

The programme, according to the foundation, is aimed at supporting the vulnerable and physically challenged children, through increased access to quality education, primary healthcare and good nutrition.

Disclosing this in Lagos at a press conference in preparation for the official launch of the foundation scheduled to hold on October 22 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Kemi Sokenu-Morris, stated that the choice of the 300 vulnerable children was arrived at after rigorous screening of a huge number of children, who participated in the pilot scheme.

She explained that while the six select local government areas would be the first set of beneficiaries of the scheme, plans were underway to extend the intervention to other geographical zones of the country in line with the foundation’s mission of having ‘a society where no vulnerable child or woman is left in poverty and sorrow.’

The foundation boss expressed the foundation’s commitment to implement sustainable development actions that would ensure poverty reduction, zero hunger, enhancement of good health and well-being, among others.