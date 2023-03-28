The zonal chairman of the Interparty advisory council, IPAC, Wale Adebayo, has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his birthday slated for Wednesday.

Adebayo, in a personal statement he signed, hailed him while describing him as a political strategist whose contributions to democracy resonate across the country.

The statement read, “I celebrate our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday.

“Asiwaju is a political strategist whose contributions to democracy resonate across the country and Africa

“Asiwaju’s Presidency symbolises renewed hope for the hopeless Nigerians, he had performed well as a senator 8 years as the executive governor of Lagos and we as well have confidence that he will deliver well as Nigeria’s president.”

He also described Tinubu as a fulfilled man who has achieved his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president.

“We all thank God for the life of the president-elect, and we pray that He continues to grant him good health, long life, and wisdom needed for a successful tenure in office,” the statement read.