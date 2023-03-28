By Igbonaka Chukwu

The Concerned Igbo Stakeholder Forum (CISF), on Tuesday, condemned the recent killing of two policemen on stop-and-search duty in Enugu metropolis on Sunday by unidentified gunmen.

In a statement issued in Enugu, the Convener of the group, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, noted that the wanton attack on security operatives in the state is taking on a dangerous dimension.

Okenwa described the attack as “wicked and unconscionable”.

He expressed regret that the incessant killings of security operatives in the state had gone unchecked.

According to him, one wonders if the perpetrators of these evil acts were invisible and untraceable because these attacks had become never-ending.

He noted that criminal elements in the state have become very emboldened to carry out these attacks on security formations at will.

“Security agents must rise to the challenge of arresting these unscrupulous elements who have continued to terrorise our state.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch these criminals take over our state.

“Something has to be done to stem this worrisome tide,” he said.

Okenwa also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims as well as Enugu State Police Command.





“Security agencies should ensure that everyone responsible for this heinous crime is apprehended and brought to justice,” he added.