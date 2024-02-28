The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have killed a number of armed bandits, destroyed their enclaves and rescued 8 kidnap victims at Bayan Ruwa axis in Zamfara state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau, the information officer Operation Hadarin Daji lieutenant Suleiman Omale disclosed that the troops have again recorded another success against the terrorists in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in Zamfara state.

“In the recent success, the troops rescued 8 kidnap victims unhurt in an ambush operation conducted in the state.

“On the 28th February 2024 the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at the terrorists’ enclaves at Bayan Ruwa axis which is presumed to be a crossing point of the terrorist in the state.”

He revealed that during the operation, the Troops engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun duel which due to superior fighting power the bad elements fled in disarray and abandoned their captors.

“Hence the troops’ timely and prompt response led to the rescue of 8 kidnap victims unhurt.”

According to him, the gallant troops who neutralised scores of the terrorists have destroyed the terrorists’ enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrol within the area.

“All the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families”.

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji, General Officer(GOC) Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience in an effort to restore normalcy in the Northwest.

He called on people to continue giving support to the troops and timely information on terrorists’ hide out for prompt action.