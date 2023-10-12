Zamfara has recorded 1,188 cases of cholera and 50 of diphtheria across the 14 local government areas of the state since December 2022 when the diseases first broke out.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aishatu Anka disclosed this while distributing medical consumables at the Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre in Gusau on Wednesday.

Anka stated that Cholera is prevalent in Gusau Anka, Bakura, and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

According to the commissioner, the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawan has visited some of the patients at Anka General Hospital and now “I am here at Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre to equally assess the patient’s response to treatment.

She said 40 people had died out of the 1,188 cases so far recorded.

She also confirmed the emergence of 50 Diphtheria cases with two deaths recorded.

The commissioner said that investigation was being conducted to ascertain the extent of spread of the disease.

Anka commended the National Centre for Diseases and Control for establishing a state centre at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and urged communities to ensure sanitation of their environment and imbibe effective personal hygiene.

She urged the public to make sure they consumed only clean water as doing so would enable the state to effectively curtail further spread of the disease.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC worried over security situation in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry about increasing insecurity as the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states approach..….

Israeli defense minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza

Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday, as the military said it had retaken control of Israeli communities near the coastal enclave that were stormed by Hamas gunmen in an unprecedented attack over the weekend...…..

Drambi Vandi to die by hanging for killing Bolanle Raheem

The suspended police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, has been found guilty of the Christmas day killing of Lagos property lawyer Omobolanle Raheem…….…

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has regained freedom after two years of trial by the Beninese government. Igboho has now been released from protective custody in the neighbouring Republic of Benin, Tribune Online reports...…

Least paid worker in Nigeria should get 200 dollars monthly – Ajaero

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has made a new revelation on new minimum wages based on the current economic realities in the country. Ajaero stated that the least paid worker in Nigeria should get a minimum of 200 dollars…..…

MONDAY LINES: The certificate elephant in Abuja

The Charleston Gazette was an American newspaper that was born in 1907 but stopped bearing that name in 2015. One of the newspaper’s 1952 editions contained a piece with a clause that may have been written for Tinubu’s Nigeria: “Chicago, that’s an old Indian word meaning ‘get that elephant out of your room’.”..…

EDITORIAL: The new CBN leadership

FOLLOWING his nomination by President Bola Tinubu for Nigeria’s top banking job on September 15, the Senate, penultimate week, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Olayemi Cardoso as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It also confirmed the appointments of Emem Usoro, Muhammed Abdullahi-Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello as deputy governors of the bank……