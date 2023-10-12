President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the people of Imo State to vote for Governor Hope Uzodimma to actualize his second-term victory in the state.

Tinubu, represented by his Vice President Kashim Shetima, stated this in Owerri today at the flag-off campaigns of the Governorship candidate of APC in the state.

President Tinubu, who expressed delighted to be here in Imo state not just for the APC campaign but also to meet with the good people of Imo state, said that he holds the people of Imo state in the highest esteem.

He said: “Right now, the minister of trade and investment is an indigene of Imo state”.

The president, while acknowledging that he has graciously approved three indigenes of Imo state appointed in his administration, appreciated Governor Uzodimma for doing g well in the area of infrastructure development. In terms of value addition to the state of Imo.

He said, “So for the purpose of consolidation and continuity in the development, we should rally around Uzodimma for his reelection. You may not appreciate him now, but in the fullness of time, you will come to realize how important he is in the politics of Imo. I have seen your faces, and I have seen the faces of Hope and determination to come out and vote and reelect of our governor for another term of four years. The president is solidly behind Hope Uzodimma.”





Speaking later, the Governor of Cross River state and chairman of the APC campaign in Imo state, Bassey Otu, said: “Last time I was here. I was dwelling on the retain Hope, renew hope and regain hope because we saw development and the federal government presence shown in the state, this is possible because Hope Uzodimma is APC.

“It is said when everything is lost. Hope remains. Looking at the faces here, the election is won. We are with you in this election. Come November 11, this year, something great will happen in Imo state.”

The National Chairman of the APC and former governor of Kano state, Abdulahi Ganduje, said: “Under Hope Uzodimma, we have seen infrastructure facilities in the area of security, health, education, roads among others. You have completed many and are still ongoing. Therefore, I beg Imo people to elect Uzodimma. We continuity.

Also speaking, the chief host and Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, who is seeking re-election, said: “We have seen the need to be part of the national polity.

He called on members of other political parties, the PDP, and LP to show solidarity and support. So, come November 11 election, adding that APC, will deliver 4+4 in the election.

