Zamfara Hisbah destroys N50m worth of alcohol, shuts down Top Town Hotel

The Zamfara State Hisbah commission disclosed that cartons of alcohol worth over N50 million naira have been destroyed by the commission in the state.

The commission has also closed down a popular Hotel called Top Town Hotel situated along bypass Igala quarters in Gusau, the State capital.

Speaking on Sunday evening while parading some suspects and display of 10 cartoons of assorted alcohol apprehended in the state, the permanent commissioner in charge of operations, Usman Buhari Maijega, disclosed that the commission has also closed down a popular hotel called Top Town Hotel in Gusau.

He revealed that the directive for the closure of the hotel was a result of constant complaints by the neighbouring residents of disturbance by the management of the said hotel.

According to him, during the hotel raid, the manager, three women and three men were arrested while 10 cartons of alcohol were also apprehended.

“We have already arrested the manager of the hotel and we will arraign him before the court so that he could also be punished according to Islamic law as he is aiding and abetting adultery.”

He maintained that in this kind of case, nobody should be spared, saying, “Hisbah men have signed an accord to deal decisively with any action contrary to the Islamic laws.”

The permanent commissioner maintained that alcohol worth N50million was destroyed recently, and added that very soon another consignment of apprehended alcohol would be burnt in the state.

