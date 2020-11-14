Zamfara govt sponsors wedding of 50 Divorcees, widows

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi has sponsored the wedding of fifty widows and divorcees in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony held at the Emir’s palace tsafe on Saturday, Abdullahi said the gesture was to support the less privileged and victims of banditry and other security challenges.

He commended the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa and Islamic scholars in the area for encouraging him to sponsor the wedding.

According to him, the intervention would help in reducing adultery and other social vices in the society.

“This is inline with the present administration in the state led by Governor Bello Matawalle to address security and other social challenges in the state,” he said.

In his remark, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the commissioner for the gesture.

Matawalle represented by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, urged top government officials political officers holders and other well meaning individuals to emulate the gesture by supporting the needy in the society.

“This is inline with our administration’s policies to provide succor to the less privileged in the society.

“We appreciate this efforts by one of our commissioners, we hope this would help in addressing security and other social challenges in the state, ” he said.

Matawalle urged people of the state to continue with special prayers for Allah’s intervention to end the security challenges in the state.

The Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa commended the commissioner for the gesture.

Bawa urged the couples embrace patience and live in peace in order to have the blissful families.

Earlier, the Chairman of the organizing committee, Alhaji Buhari Kaura said over N25 million was spent for the wedding.

Kaura said the beneficiaries were drawn from less privileged families across the wards in the state.

He said each of the couples were provided house materials, furniture, clothing and food items.

