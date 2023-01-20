Zamfara Gov, Matawalle suspends campaign rallies amidst mourning

By Ishola Michael, Bauchi
Matawalle, Zamfara Governor

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Mattawale has suspended his campaign rallies in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to mourn the deaths of eight persons involved in a fatal accident along the Gummi/Bukkuyum Road Thursday night.

The accident occurred after Maghrib prayer when three cars were involved in a head-on collision killing six people reportedly involving a newly married couple.

Five of the corpses were given a befitting Islamic prayer for the dead after Jummaat prayer in Bukkuyum Friday afternoon where the Governor and his entourage were in attendance.

Governor Bello Matawalle was earlier billed to flag off his Campaign rallies in Bukkuyum after Friday Prayers but decided to suspend the rally in honour of the departed souls of the land.

Instead, he proceeded to visit the Emir, Alhaji Mohammad Usman in his Palace and paid his condolence for the families and people of Bukkuyum in general.

He said that the incident was designed by the Almighty Allah in His own wisdom, and the wisdom of Allah is always the best choice for the believers.

Before he departed the Palace, Governor Matawalle assigned the former Deputy Governor in the State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Liman to deliver a special prayer for the deceased as contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications.

