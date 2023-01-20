Two killed, scores wounded as cult members, Indian hemp sellers clash in Osun

At least two persons lost their lives in a fierce gun battle between a cult group and Indian hemp sellers in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday.

Trouble started when one of the cultists, popularly known as “Kokoro” reportedly renounced his membership from occultic circle and joined Indian hemp selling group, the decision which did not go on well with other group members.

TRIBUNE ONLINE learnt that the cultists told him to come back to the group or face the consequences but, Kokoro rebuffed his former group members saying, he would never go back to the occutic group again.

Kokoro who sensed he could be eliminated by the cult group, according to findings, has vacated his residential area and relocated to another place but was later abducted by the former cult gang members.

The development, however, said to have irked the Indian hemp sellers who engaged the cultists in a gun duel that led to death of two persons and injuries of scores.

They were quoted to have maintained that, “it is either the cult group leaves Kokoro alone or face their wrath”.

Eyewitness account who preferred anonymity however told our reporter that, “Kokoro was abducted at Ode Oga Junction in Oke Baale Area of the town and his new members resisted the cultists who abducted him, the situation which led to using of dangerous weapons between the two members who later killed themselves in the process.

Speaking on the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that two persons lost their lives.

She hinted also that, the groups also exchanged gunshots with the police who wanted to maintain peace during the fracas.